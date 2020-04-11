Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Trading Up 7.1%

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP)’s stock price rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.13 and last traded at $3.01, approximately 361,700 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,836,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

ADAP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Adaptimmune Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.03.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.18. The stock has a market cap of $365.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.54.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Noble sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total value of $1,401,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Peter W. Sonsini bought 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.67 per share, with a total value of $5,025,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,544 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,571 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADAP. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 34,007 shares during the period. Polygon Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 857,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 357,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 45,249 shares during the period. 49.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

