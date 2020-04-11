Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stake in COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) by 443.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 427,035 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348,437 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of COSTAMARE INC/SH worth $4,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,603 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,388 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,307 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH in the 4th quarter worth $178,000. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMRE opened at $4.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $555.16 million, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.42. COSTAMARE INC/SH has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $10.85.

COSTAMARE INC/SH (NYSE:CMRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $128.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.47 million. COSTAMARE INC/SH had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that COSTAMARE INC/SH will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. COSTAMARE INC/SH’s payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

CMRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of COSTAMARE INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

COSTAMARE INC/SH Company Profile

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 27, 2019, it had a fleet of 78 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 548,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 73 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 484,000 TEU; and 5 new build vessels of 64,000 TEU.

