Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 2,009,881 Shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 82.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 425,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,009,881 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in CalAmp were worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMP. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,024,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,817,000 after buying an additional 366,728 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 618.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 128,821 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 110,900 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CalAmp in the 4th quarter worth $932,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CalAmp by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,488 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,236,000 after purchasing an additional 60,514 shares during the period. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CalAmp in the 4th quarter worth $478,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CalAmp stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $159.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. CalAmp Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $14.69.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Burdiek sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 645,020 shares in the company, valued at $6,450,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. First Analysis cut CalAmp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised CalAmp to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub lowered CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

