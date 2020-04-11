Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc (NYSE:HLX) by 87.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,216 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $4,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HLX. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 488,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 131,600 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 361 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,309,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,481,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,897,000 after acquiring an additional 649,636 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.75 to $6.25 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.69.

In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, CEO Owen E. Kratz bought 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $375,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 5.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HLX stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.95 million, a PE ratio of 3.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 3.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.47.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $170.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.17 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 7.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

