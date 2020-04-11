Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 628,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,064 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.31% of California Water Service Group worth $32,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CWT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,547,000 after buying an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 36.3% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 33,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 15,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CWT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th.

Shares of CWT opened at $54.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 0.16. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $39.74 and a twelve month high of $57.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.95.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.54 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 8.49%. California Water Service Group’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

