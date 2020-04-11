Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 864,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,340 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $32,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 52,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. 52.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $20.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.00. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $40.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.26). Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.1482 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 94.00%.

PBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $55.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.44.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

