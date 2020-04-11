Geode Capital Management LLC Has $32.72 Million Position in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,808,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,405 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.10% of Chemours worth $32,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Chemours by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Chemours from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Chemours from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chemours from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Chemours from $33.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Chemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.04.

In other Chemours news, insider E Bryan Snell bought 11,000 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.15 per share, for a total transaction of $111,650.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 141,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,193.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 220,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $3,532,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. Chemours Co has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $41.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average of $15.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.53 and a beta of 2.40.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 52.65% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Analysts predict that Chemours Co will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.84%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

