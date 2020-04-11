Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) Stake Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 976,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.36% of Evertec worth $33,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EVTC. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Evertec during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Evertec by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Evertec during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Evertec during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Evertec by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evertec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE:EVTC opened at $25.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Evertec Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $37.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.01.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Evertec had a return on equity of 54.99% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company had revenue of $127.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evertec Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

