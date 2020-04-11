Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 8,786 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $33,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SAIA. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Saia by 578.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Saia by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Get Saia alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Saia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Saia from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Saia from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Saia in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $83.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Saia Inc has a 1-year low of $56.35 and a 1-year high of $107.00.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $443.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.31 million. Saia had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Saia Inc will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, CEO Richard D. Odell sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $1,152,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,918,600.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.