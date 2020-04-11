Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) Holdings Raised by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,354,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,269 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.03% of Iridium Communications worth $33,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Iridium Communications by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Iridium Communications by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Iridium Communications by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 66,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Iridium Communications by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Iridium Communications by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 121,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Sidoti upgraded Iridium Communications to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Iridium Communications from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Iridium Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 20,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $578,717.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 977,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,403,744.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 93,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $2,822,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,214,401.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $23.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Iridium Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.87 and a fifty-two week high of $32.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.68.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.60). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 28.91% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $138.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

