Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,913 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,015,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,913 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $33,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $419,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 282,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,397,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 672.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 427,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,216,000 after purchasing an additional 372,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323 shares in the last quarter.

ACHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $22.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $35.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $780.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.73 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

