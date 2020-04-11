490 Shares in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) Acquired by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 490 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Shopify from $590.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective (up from $481.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $575.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $436.67.

NYSE SHOP opened at $417.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a PE ratio of -376.34 and a beta of 1.15. Shopify Inc has a 52-week low of $202.51 and a 52-week high of $593.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $426.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $389.93.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $505.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.26 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. On average, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

