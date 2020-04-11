Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 300 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSV. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $273,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 170,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,727,000 after buying an additional 15,990 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.3% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,636,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV opened at $82.57 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $82.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.98.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

