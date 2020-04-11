Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Acquires 885 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $2,670,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $797,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,392,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 54.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.22.

Shares of NYSE:BEP opened at $45.85 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a 12-month low of $30.09 and a 12-month high of $57.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.60 and a 200-day moving average of $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.29). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.543 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is presently -1,142.11%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

