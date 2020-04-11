Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,036,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 99,487 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $35,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROIC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,307,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,083,000 after buying an additional 462,794 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,014,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,574,000 after purchasing an additional 275,768 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 443,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,832,000 after purchasing an additional 264,868 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,946,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,178,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,475,000 after purchasing an additional 169,073 shares during the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $20.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $9.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.26. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp has a one year low of $5.84 and a one year high of $19.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $73.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.43 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 3.80%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. This is a positive change from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp (NASDAQ:ROIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.