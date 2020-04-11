Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,048,044 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,314 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.30% of Wolverine World Wide worth $35,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 585.8% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $18.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.54. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $37.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.90.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $607.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.94 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 3,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $105,722.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,108 shares in the company, valued at $299,582.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 45,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $1,257,881.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,757 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,331.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine cut Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.29.

Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

