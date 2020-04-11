Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) Stake Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559,877 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,977 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.46% of Meritage Homes worth $34,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Meritage Homes by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 98.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,761,305. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 11,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $811,632.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,361.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,826 shares of company stock valued at $5,534,778 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

MTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Meritage Homes from $76.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered Meritage Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Meritage Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

NYSE:MTH opened at $46.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.80. Meritage Homes Corp has a 52-week low of $25.24 and a 52-week high of $76.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.73. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Corp will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

