Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,028,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,999 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.73% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $34,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 137.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 458.4% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 844.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2,215.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.20 per share, for a total transaction of $786,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tamara D. Fischer purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.83 per share, with a total value of $25,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 64,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,670,328 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSA opened at $31.01 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $19.34 and a 1-year high of $38.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -172.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $100.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.71%.

NSA has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.