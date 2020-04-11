Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 16,354 Shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,354 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $35,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Everbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Everbridge by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000.

EVBG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on Everbridge from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Everbridge from $115.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded Everbridge from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub lowered Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Everbridge from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.77.

EVBG stock opened at $98.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. Everbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $59.85 and a 1 year high of $133.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.83.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $57.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.21 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Everbridge Inc will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.34, for a total value of $203,231.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,624 shares in the company, valued at $879,056.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 3,146 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $321,143.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,324.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,999 shares of company stock worth $8,841,509. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

