Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lessened its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 9.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,432,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,002,907,000 after purchasing an additional 186,633 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,601,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $934,646,000 after buying an additional 72,959 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $656,946,000 after buying an additional 72,432 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,053,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $614,923,000 after acquiring an additional 69,201 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,140,000. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $571.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $583.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $680.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $576.17.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $492.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $492.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $552.78. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52 week low of $325.43 and a 52 week high of $599.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by ($0.13). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 51.35% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 22.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total transaction of $446,863.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,588.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

