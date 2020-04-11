Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Sells 3,990 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC reduced its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,990 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In other news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 4,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $169,620.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,021. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 23,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,015,388.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 123,561 shares in the company, valued at $5,436,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,673 shares of company stock worth $2,427,599. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.01.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $36.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.41. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.62.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 43.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.