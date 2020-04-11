Cowen Initiates Coverage on Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS)

Research analysts at Cowen began coverage on shares of Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 101.34% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Stereotaxis in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Shares of STXS stock opened at $2.98 on Thursday. Stereotaxis has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.02.

Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.89 million for the quarter. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 14.80% and a negative return on equity of 1,456.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STXS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Stereotaxis in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

Stereotaxis Company Profile

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems and instruments for the treatment of abnormal heart rhythms in the United States and internationally. Its products include Niobe ES robotic system that enables physicians to complete interventional procedures by providing image guided delivery of catheters and guide wires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system, which offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures.

