Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Shares Up 7.4%

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2020

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) was up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.31 and last traded at $40.01, approximately 114,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 57,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBSI. Sidoti lowered their price target on Barrett Business Services from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $118.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Barrett Business Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $280.44 million, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.23. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.14%.

In related news, Director James B. Hicks sold 1,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $54,036.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,757.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Barrett Business Services by 549.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Barrett Business Services by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

About Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

