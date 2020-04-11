Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin Sells 36,774 Shares of Stock

Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 36,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.51, for a total value of $3,144,544.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,120.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

XLRN opened at $88.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.58. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $97.56. The company has a quick ratio of 13.48, a current ratio of 13.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.34 and a beta of 0.91.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.15). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 168.75%. The business had revenue of $39.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.75) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 929.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XLRN. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.14.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $29,173,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 639,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,923,000 after buying an additional 24,423 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 320,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,998,000 after buying an additional 27,766 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

