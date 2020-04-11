Steven J. Lykken Sells 10,557 Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Stock

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) SVP Steven J. Lykken sold 10,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $502,935.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,774.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

HRL stock opened at $47.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.38. Hormel Foods Corp has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $51.53. The company has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.2325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 52,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 45.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HRL. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.80.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

