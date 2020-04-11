Steven J. Lykken Sells 10,557 Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Stock

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) SVP Steven J. Lykken sold 10,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $502,935.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,774.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
HRL stock opened at $47.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.38. Hormel Foods Corp has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $51.53. The company has a market capitalization of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 52,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 45.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HRL. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.80.
Hormel Foods Company Profile
Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.
