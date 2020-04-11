Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $113.97 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $123.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.0554 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

