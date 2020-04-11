Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Trading 10.2% Higher

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)’s share price traded up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.10 and last traded at $15.01, 510,919 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 61% from the average session volume of 318,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.62.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

The company has a market cap of $988.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.13 and its 200 day moving average is $22.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $90.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.20 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 25.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,881,349 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $46,149,000 after purchasing an additional 57,298 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 491,028 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,104,000 after purchasing an additional 8,631 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 34,929 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,778 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 11,567 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Provident Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile (NYSE:PFS)

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products.

See Also: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.