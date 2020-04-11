Tesla Inc Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $16.43 Per Share (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Tesla in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois anticipates that the electric vehicle producer will earn $16.43 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TSLA. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub lowered Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $555.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $468.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $573.00 on Thursday. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $176.99 and a fifty-two week high of $968.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $606.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $461.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $103.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.02 and a beta of 0.73.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.01, for a total transaction of $66,001.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,194.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $902.23, for a total value of $1,744,912.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,545.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,536 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,842 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Tesla by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 199 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Tesla by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,469 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Tesla by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

