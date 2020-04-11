Jane Street Group LLC Sells 100,984 Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 90.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100,984 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RWT. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Redwood Trust by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,633,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,093,000 after acquiring an additional 514,552 shares in the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC raised its stake in Redwood Trust by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 401,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 262,093 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,289,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $2,228,000. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

RWT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Redwood Trust from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.56.

RWT stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $18.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 6.31. The stock has a market cap of $442.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.26.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $45.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 million. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 24.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 33.07%. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.01%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

