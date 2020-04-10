Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Raises Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $4,139,107,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14,438.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,935,000 after buying an additional 2,453,527 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,725,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,332,000 after buying an additional 2,061,958 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $269,234,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,399,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,080,000 after buying an additional 1,599,581 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE:JNJ opened at $141.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $362.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.65. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $154.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.13.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.