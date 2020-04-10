Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 645 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $8,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 36.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 19,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.40 per share, with a total value of $500,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,765,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,849,110.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard H. Bachmann bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $184,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,631,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,012,958.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,010,700 shares of company stock worth $23,714,970 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EPD. ValuEngine cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Shares of EPD opened at $16.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 18.88%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

