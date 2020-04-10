Larson Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,462 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $12,665,010,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $955,672,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in CVS Health by 744.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,974,728 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $815,313,000 after buying an additional 9,674,728 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in CVS Health by 468.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,042,981 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $224,325,000 after buying an additional 2,507,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in CVS Health by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,464,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $257,342,000 after buying an additional 1,692,449 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. ValuEngine raised CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra raised their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.16.

NYSE:CVS opened at $60.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $77.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.54 and a 200 day moving average of $68.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,790 shares in the company, valued at $767,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

