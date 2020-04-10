Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Holdings Reduced by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 269.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $78.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.72.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $87.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.27. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $95.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.62.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 8.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 70.02%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

