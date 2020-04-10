Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Big Lots by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Big Lots by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Big Lots in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BIG opened at $19.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.66 million, a PE ratio of 4.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average of $22.68. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $39.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Big Lots from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cfra lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Big Lots currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.58.

In other news, SVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $29,663.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,722 shares in the company, valued at $181,845.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

