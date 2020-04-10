Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,442,092,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,050,510,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Bank of America by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 50,203,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,808 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Bank of America by 11,950.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 26,813,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,522,000 after acquiring an additional 26,591,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Bank of America by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,941,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,351,000 after acquiring an additional 119,198 shares during the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAC stock opened at $24.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.85. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. TheStreet downgraded Bank of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.32.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

