IBM Retirement Fund Acquires 2,094 Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 60.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,432,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,463,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $257,999,000 after buying an additional 837,126 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,005,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,361,944,000 after buying an additional 557,818 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,864,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,234,000 after buying an additional 466,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,401,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $146,814,000 after buying an additional 343,803 shares in the last quarter.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $413,191.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,024. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $181,699.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP opened at $78.45 on Friday. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $112.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.54. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.48.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $107.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.28.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

