Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EL. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 406.3% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $164.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.77. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $220.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.96%.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 price target (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.70.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

