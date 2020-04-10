Oppenheimer Comments on SAGE Therapeutics Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SAGE)

SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.63) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($2.69). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SAGE Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($2.51) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($2.67) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.82) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($10.63) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($10.34) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($10.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($9.53) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($6.05) EPS.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.62) by $0.37. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.83% and a negative net margin of 9,904.45%. The company had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 617.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on SAGE Therapeutics from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on SAGE Therapeutics from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on SAGE Therapeutics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their target price on SAGE Therapeutics from $56.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded SAGE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.32.

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $29.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.23 and a quick ratio of 9.23. SAGE Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $193.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SAGE Therapeutics by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,657,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,682,000 after buying an additional 618,273 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SAGE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,993,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,064,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,534,000 after purchasing an additional 481,324 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in SAGE Therapeutics by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,414,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $174,282,000 after purchasing an additional 398,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in SAGE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,267,000.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

