SVB Leerink Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE)

SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for SAGE Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 7th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($3.14) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($3.15). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for SAGE Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($2.48) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.73) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($10.90) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($8.15) EPS.

SAGE has been the subject of a number of other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of SAGE Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SAGE Therapeutics from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on SAGE Therapeutics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on SAGE Therapeutics from $58.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SAGE Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.32.

SAGE Therapeutics stock opened at $29.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 9.23. SAGE Therapeutics has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $193.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.74.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.62) by $0.37. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.83% and a negative net margin of 9,904.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.38) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 617.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in SAGE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in SAGE Therapeutics by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

SAGE Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

