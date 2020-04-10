Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $2,212,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 4,344.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 466.7% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 22.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZM stock opened at $124.51 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $59.94 and a 12 month high of $164.94. The firm has a market cap of $31.74 billion and a PE ratio of 1,556.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $188.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.88 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.53.

In related news, insider Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $585,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Roy Benhorin sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 349,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,242,792.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,033,200 shares of company stock valued at $116,050,334.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

