IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 2,154 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 13,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $1,114,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 77,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 31,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 16,901 shares of company stock worth $1,548,709 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $90.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.25 and its 200 day moving average is $91.59. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The stock has a market cap of $62.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.62.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

