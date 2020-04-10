Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Sells 625 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lessened its position in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 86,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 12,870 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 836,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,620,000 after purchasing an additional 80,005 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $26,507,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,383,000 after purchasing an additional 39,269 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $23.65 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $32.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.60). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 28.91%. The company had revenue of $138.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IRDM. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sidoti upgraded shares of Iridium Communications to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 20,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $578,717.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 977,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,403,744.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 93,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $2,822,812.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,214,401.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

