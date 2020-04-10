Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Cuts Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,911,510,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,802,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,528,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,038,144,000 after buying an additional 610,178 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,186,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,368,000 after purchasing an additional 416,180 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 833,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,371,000 after purchasing an additional 382,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED stock opened at $87.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.27. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.03 and a 52-week high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 10.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ED shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Guggenheim cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $78.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.72.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

