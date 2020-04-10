IFM Investors Pty Ltd Trims Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,863 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,402 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 13,311 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of COP opened at $34.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.71. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $68.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy producer to repurchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $79.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Capital One Financial started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.85.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.