Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 368 Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 368 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Walmart by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 30.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $9,892,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,517,507 shares in the company, valued at $292,987,464.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $37,403,190. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Walmart from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.58.

NYSE:WMT opened at $121.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $345.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $98.15 and a twelve month high of $128.08.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Walmart (NYSE:WMT)

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 368 Walmart Inc
Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 368 Walmart Inc
Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 148 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc.
Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 148 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc.
1,000 Shares in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC
1,000 Shares in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC
Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Buys 4,452 Shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc.
Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Buys 4,452 Shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc.
Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Prudential Public Limited
Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Prudential Public Limited
Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $594,000 Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc
Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $594,000 Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report