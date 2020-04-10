Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 368 Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 368 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Walmart by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 30.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $9,892,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,517,507 shares in the company, valued at $292,987,464.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $37,403,190. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMT. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Walmart from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.58.

NYSE:WMT opened at $121.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $345.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $98.15 and a twelve month high of $128.08.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

