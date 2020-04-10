Larson Financial Group LLC Buys 148 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 92,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,936,000 after buying an additional 32,490 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $15,548,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $7,357,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,284,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,029,000 after purchasing an additional 42,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $340,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,264.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,399,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,250,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,408 shares of company stock worth $5,284,429. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $73.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.22. The firm has a market cap of $94.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.26.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

