1,000 Shares in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FND. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,287,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,702,000 after buying an additional 2,962,643 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 240.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,368,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,517,000 after buying an additional 966,169 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,635,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,875,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,226,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,735,000 after buying an additional 422,469 shares in the last quarter.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

NYSE:FND opened at $36.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.45. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $62.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.91.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on FND. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $56.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $61.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.98.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.