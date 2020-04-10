Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Buys 4,452 Shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. (NYSE:MQY) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MQY. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 30,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 71,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 805.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 266,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,015,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.32% of the company’s stock.

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.92. Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $15.82.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%.

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

