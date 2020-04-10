Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,417 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Public were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PUK. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Public during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Public during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Public during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PUK opened at $26.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.42. Prudential Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.5194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. Prudential Public’s payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Prudential Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Prudential Public Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

