Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $594,000 Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,541,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LPLA shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $98.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised LPL Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

LPLA stock opened at $57.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.45. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.63.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.52% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total value of $58,373.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,080.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Andrew Kalbaugh sold 64,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $5,983,477.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,761,825.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,140 shares of company stock valued at $6,137,970 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

